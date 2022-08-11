File photo



…the attack was unprovoked – Logo LG Chairman

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

At least six persons have been reportedly killed while 12 others sustained severe injuries in a fresh armed herdsmen attack on Tse Ngojov and Tse Valem Yaweh villages in Mbagum, Tombo Council Ward of Logo Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state.

It was gathered that the marauders invaded the community from neighbouring Taraba state late Wednesday night on motorbikes when the people were about going to bed.

According to a source in the area, “they came on motorbikes at about 9pm shooting sporadically on the people who were about going to bed after the day’s farming activities. Six person were killed and many others sustained injuries. After the attack the invaders withdrew and fled to a neighboring community in Taraba state.”

Confirming the development, Chairman of the LGA, Mrs. Salome Tor who listed the names of those killed, said six persons where murdered by the armed herders while 12 others sustained severe injuries.

She said: “The attack which occurred at about 9pm was unprovoked. The corpses of those killed and those injured were moved to the health facility at Ayilamo which is the closest town to the attacked community.

“It is sad because our people went to their farms all day and after having their night meals and were about to go to bed the armed herders stormed the village and started shooting and hacking them with machete.

“Some of the attackers were spotted by the people and recognized as herders. And there is a town that is located near Logo LGA before you get to Ayilamo. The name of the town is Akwana. The town is under Taraba state and it is a Muslim/Fulani settlement.

“Some of our boys who went out to find out what was happening when they heard the gunshots trailed the bandits who were returning after the attack, to that community. They saw them clearly but they were handicapped and could not do anything. They hid themselves and returned back home.

“As we speak the people are fleeing the community to neighboring Ayilamo town. I have reported the matter to the Security Adviser to the Governor and the police and also sent the pictures of those killed and injured to the Adviser.”

Contacted, the Security Adviser to the Governor, Lt. Col. Paul Hemba(retd) who also confirmed the attack, said Governor Samuel Ortom had directed that those killed be buried while the injured 12 be moved to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, BSUTH, for treatment.

The Benue State Police Commissioner, Mr. Wale Abass who confirmed the attack said he was yet to receive detailed report from the Divisional Police Officer for Logo LGA.

