By Biodun Busari

As Crystal Palace host Arsenal in a London derby Premier League opener on Friday, expectations are high on the all clubs for their players to be in their best form, and of course new signings to justify their transfers.

The title was keenly contested last season as Champions Manchester City edged out Liverpool with just one point to be crowned for the fourth time in six years and they would like to continue their dominance this season.

Also, Chelsea after their last PL title in the 2016/17 season finished third on the log last season and will give their best to compete with City and Liverpool.

The other three big teams to watch out for are Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United as they add fresh legs to their old generals.

As the most watched and entertaining league in Europe begins, this piece looks at some new signings to watch out for in the top six clubs.

Haaland – Manchester City

Erling Haaland joined Manchester City from Borrusia Dortmund in a deal worth £51million. The 21-year-old Norwegian striker scored 62 Bundesliga career goals and will be key to the Blue side of Manchester retaining the title this season. Haaland has the ability to win the title for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Darwin Nunez – Liverpool

The Uruguayan and former Benfica striker, Darwin Nunez completed a move to Liverpool on a contract worth £85million in June. He has already scored a goal and won a penalty for the Reds at King Power Stadium where Jurgen Klopp’s side defeated City 3-1 to lift Community Shield on July 30, 2022.

Raheem Sterling – Chelsea

Chelsea signed England forward, Raheem Sterling from Manchester City for £47.5million in July. The 27-year-old netted 17 goals in all competitions for the Etihad Stadium outfit last season and looks instrumental to Thomas Tuchel’s team as he has already got a goal for the Blues in a pre-season 3-1 win against Udinese.

Richarlison – Tottenham

Tottenham secured Richarlison in a £50million deal from Everton in early July and Antonio Conte believes the Brazilian forward will help in their bid to contest for the PL trophy. The 25-year-old bagged the second goal in May in a 3-2 win for Everton against Crystal Palace last season to avoid relegation. Richarlison has the agility to succeed with Spurs.

Gabriel Jesus – Arsenal

Arsenal signed Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City for £45million and the 25-year-old Brazillian striker has already netted 4 goals for the Gunners in pre-season matches. He scored 14 goals last season for City and he has all it takes to replicate such for Mikel Arteta’s side or increase the tally in the Premier League.

Christian Eriksen – Manchester United

Manchester United secured Christian Eriksen on a free transfer after a stint with Bretford. The 30-year-old Danish midfielder will help restore United’s old glory. Eriksen scored 69 goals for Tottenham in 305 appearances and will be bringing his wealth of experience to Old Trafford as United new manager Erik ten Hag hopes to succeed in England.

There are other big signings and PL clubs continue to fortify their teams until the transfer window closes in September. The old players expected to perform above average based on their consistency and form across the top six clubs are Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Mohammed Salah (Liverpool), Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Son Heung-min (Tottenham), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) and Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) among others.

