…exhibits manufacturing and personalization process and digital products at maiden edition of Nigerian Telecommunications Indigenous Content Exhibition (NTICE)

L-R: Mr. Ayoola Oke, Telecommunications Lawyer; Mr. Olanrewaju Oke, Chief Operating Officer, SecureID Limited; Ms. Josephine Amuwa, Director, Legal and Regulatory Services, Nigerian Communications Commission; Mr. Tony Ojobo, Moderator; Mr. Otu Etuk, Principal Partner, Sceptre Law, and Engr. Babagana Digima, Team Lead, Nigeria Office for Developing Indigenous Telecoms Sector, during a panel session at the Nigerian Telecommunications Indigenous Content Expo 2022 hosted by NCC in Lagos on 1st & 2nd August 2022.

SecureID Limited and its technology division – SID Digital has again demonstrated its proficiency to manufacture and personalize SIM cards for all telecommunications companies in Nigeria and across Africa; offering innovative digital solutions whilst retaining its position as Nigeria’s pacesetter within the smartcard, personalization and digital solutions industry during its exhibition at the maiden edition of Nigerian Telecommunications Indigenous Content Expo (NTICE).

The event which took place at the Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos recorded in attendance Honorable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Special Assistant on Innovation and Technology, Mr. Olatunbosun Alake, Executive Vice Chairman Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Umar Garba Danbatta, top executives from the NCC, and the private sector.

Speaking during the panel discussion themed, “Deepening indigenous content in the telecommunications sector through an effective regulatory framework”, the Chief Operating Officer, SecureID Limited, Mr. Olanrewaju Oke noted that SecureID have the capacity and skillset to manufacture all kinds of smartcards including simcards for telecom companies in Nigeria and other countries across the African continent.

“As a globally certified organization and leading indigenous manufacturer of telecom sim cards across Africa, SecureID have the global standard skillset and facilities to manufacture for all telcos in Nigeria and the Africa continent.

“Given the opportunity, this will not only create jobs, but will impact our economy positively not only as a country but as a continent, we have the skillset and the manpower to deliver, which will help cushion the rippling effect of foreign exchange and help to improve our economy,” He concluded.

SID Digital – a division of SecureID showcased its innovative solutions: The E-SIM Solution for telecom companies which allows activation of a cellular plan without having to use a physical SIM, Instant Issuance Self Service where bank customers can get new or retrieve old ATM cards instantly, Automated Fare Collection solution currently installed and operational on the Abuja-Kaduna rail line allows train commuters book seats and buy tickets online or at the stations securely and conveniently.



NCC PIC 2: L-R: Ms. Josephine Amuwa, Director, Legal and Regulatory Services, Nigerian Communications Commission; Mr. Ayoola Oke, Telecommunications Lawyer and Mr. Olanrewaju Oke, Chief Operating Officer, SecureID Limited, during a panel session at the Nigerian Telecommunications Indigenous Content Expo 2022 hosted by NCC in Lagos on 1st & 2nd August 2022.

Also exhibited at the event was the Bucca Cafeteria Solution, a platform where companies that provide catering services can have their systems well managed and control under one platform, and Internet of Things (IoT), SID Digital can connect any electronic device to the internet making them smart.

The maiden NTICE expo 2022 themed: “Stimulating the Development of Indigenous Content through Innovation and Commercialization” aimed at vigorously pursuing the implementation of the National Policy on the Promotion and Implementation of Indigenous Contents (NPPIC) in the Telecommunications Sector focused on four core areas of NPPIC which are Manufacturing, Service and Software, People, Research and Development for innovation in line with the Presidential Mandate to diversify the economy.

SecureID Limited is certified by Visa International, MasterCard Incorporated, Verve, GSMA, GIMAC, Card Quality Management (CQM) and ISO 9001/2015 for Smart Card Manufacturing and Personalization of credit and debit cards for various sectors: banking, telecoms, high security government cards, retail and special projects with clients in Nigeria and twenty-one countries across Africa.

