Nigerian Afro fusion artist, Ogwehi Benjamin better know as Shuga is one of Nigeria’s fast rising singer whose unique voice set him apart.

Shuga who was formerly referred to as Mr. Shaa came into limelight in 2016 in Ghana as a signed artist to Butterfly Records with singles that includes like, Mr Lover, Sugar, Oya Jo amongst others.!

Making a huge back to the music scene; now referred to as Shuga is set to release a new single titled ‘ Lala’ ; a song that expresses the romantic feelings and happening of daily life.

Produced by SMG and mixed &Mastered by Otyno; Shuga disclosed that the new single will further prove his music dexterity to fans and top stakeholders in the music industry.

It is important to note that Shuga started composing, producing, and performing at small social events, bars, and night clubs before he started recording professionally.

However, due to the release of “I No Well” in 2017, he was recognized by the Nigerian Entertainment Awards in 2018 and won the Freshvibes of the year, which dubbed him an artist to watch.

He is also known to have featured popular cross-dresser Bobrisky in his single Barbie.

His androgynous style and unique sound are a few of the reasons why he has quickly become a fan favourite and people can’t seem to get enough of him. Shuga, formally Mr. Shaa, has performed in venues across the country, also in America and Europe, alongside several Nigerian musicians.

So far, he has done a tour through East Africa and managed to impress a lot of people both in the region as well as internationally.

Shuga is however open to collaborations.

