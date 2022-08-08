Cross River State Governor, Sir Ben Ayade with the Catholic Bishop of Uyo, Bishop John Ebebe Ayah, Ag. Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, His Lordship, Justice Emmanuel Akomoye Agim and Wife during the thanksgiving service in honour of Justice Agim, at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Calabar – Sunday._ Sent from my iPhone

…. Iv been consistent with payment of salaries for over 7years ….Gov Ayade

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Catholic Bishop of Uyo Diocese, John Ebebe Ayah, has explained why he “rejected” Governor Ben Ayade’s largesse during a Thanksgiving mass held on Sunday in Calabar.

During the mass which was held at the St. Patrick’s Catholic, Ikot Ansa, Calabar, Bishop Ayah subtly shunned the irresistible “whispered package” of the governor to the bewilderment of the congregation and everyone else in the church.

At the thanksgiving mass for justice Emmanuel Agim Akomaye, was recently promoted to the rank of judge of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

Vanguard learned that Gov. Ayade who was a special guest of honour, was invited to make a donation in support of the church’s 2022 harvest unveiling.

The governor made a donation of N25 million on behalf of the state government, his family and the judiciary.

“You are our pride, the pride of Cross River North, the son of the soil, Bishop John Ayah, I will whisper my package to you later.

In his response, the Bishop told the governor that he wants to express himself while acknowledging that he was his brother from northern Cross River.

“I want to talk. The governor is my brother, we are both from Cross River North. I want to appreciate the governor and tell him to package whatever he has for me, add to it and use it to pay the salaries of the workers,” Bishop Ayah said.

Vanguard gathered that the Bishop received thunderous ovation from the congregation and everyone which took minutes to die down.

A parishioner who spoke with Vanguard under anonymity said Gov. Ayade immediately went back to the “podium” to defend himself .

He explained that the salaries of the workers were ready adding that his administration has been faithful, and consistent in the payment of salaries for well over seven years.

He said “The people will appreciate Ben Ayade when he leaves office”,

RELATED NEWS