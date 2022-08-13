.

By Ochuko Akuopha, Ughelli

A sex worker plying her trade at a popular brothel in Ughelli, headquarters of Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, was Thursday night stabbed and strangled to death by yet to be identified assailants.

The deceased, simply identified as Miss Confidence, it was gathered, was found dead in her room in the brothel after she failed to show up to join her colleagues to scout for customers.

The development caused pandemonium in the area as panic stricken colleagues of the deceased were said to have fled the area

“Her colleagues were waiting for her outside as they were looking for customers but they didn’t see her. They now went to knock at her door and it was when they opened the door that they found her dead in her room,” a source who craved anonymity said.

Contacted yesterday, Police Public Relations Officer of the State Command, Mr. Bright Edafe confirmed the incident saying, “She was stabbed on the stomach and strangled”.

He said the police had commenced investigation into the matter, adding that no arrest has so far been made.

