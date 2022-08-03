By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Senator Muhammadu Adamu representing Kebbi Central Senatorial district has reacted to the statement made by the National organising secretary Sulaiman Argungu where he refuted mass defection from the ruling party APC to the opposition People’s Democratic Party in Kebbi state.

According to his spokesperson, Abdullahi Idris Zuru, noted that his claims was fictitious and a ploy to get public attention and to cover the ruling party’s poor leadership in Kebbi state.

Idris added that, they decided to respond to him because he has mentioned Senator Adamu Alieru with false claim that, Alieru left the party because he failed to secure senate ticket during primaries. “Let me state here that, Senator Alieru never participated in the Senate primaries because he withdrew before the primaries vie a written letter that was sent then to the National headquarters of APC, state, local governments and ward levels where he clearly indicated his reason for withdrawing, so where did Argungu got that from”.

Secondly he left the party due to glaring injustice done to him and many other arrow heads of the party who built the party to its present stage ” one could hardly imagine the person of the former Senate leader Dr Yahya Abdullahi scored zero vote in a primaries no doubt it was the height of insensitivity so this and many other unresolved issues within the party prompted Senator Alieru’s defection to PDP.

