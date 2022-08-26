Urges other Yache sons, daughters to emulate Sen Odey

socio-political group, Grassroots Solidarity Group, GSG, Thursday, hailed Yache Nation over recognition and conferment of highest chieftaincy title on Executive Chairman of Cross River State Universal Basic Board, CRSUBEB, Sen Stephen Odey, as Oyorgu 1 Of Yache Nation (the Man can do greatly for the people)

This was signed in a congratulatory message by Director General, GSG, Comrade Ebriku John Friday, and Secretary General, GSG, Ogar Wodah Snr, where the group hailed the wisdom of the traditional council of six clans making the Yache Nation for the honour done their son, Sen Odey.

The statement described it as well deserved and pointed that Sen Odey has been a true son of Yache Nation and his selfless service and love for the people of Yache has been amazing.

The conferment of the chieftaincy title was done by the clan head of of Yache Land, Chief Damian Ododo of Wornye, and was witnessed by sons and daughters of Yache nation and guests at Alifokpa, the ceremony headquarters of Yache Nation.

The statement reads in part, “Indeed, it was a great delight Grassroots Solidarity Group received the news of chieftaincy title conferred on Distinguished Senator Stephen Odey as Oyorgu 1 of Yache Nation.

“It is not surprising for the great people of Yache Nation to deemed fit to confer this rare chieftaincy title on a distinguished and amiable leader and son of Yache Nation, Yala Local Government Area, Cross River North, Cross River State, and Nigeria at large.

“It is a well deserved honour and recognition we hail and associate with because the legal luminary has been an icon and have distinguished himself as patriotic, dedicated, committed and dogged humanitarian, philanthropist and man of the people who have in changed and continue to change the narrative of grassroots people as a grassroots political figure with multimillion Naira projects, quality and quantitative education, human capacity development, and empowerment.

“We commend the Clan Head of Yache Land, Chief Damian Ododo of Wornye along with other traditional rulers for their wisdom to confer this highest title Oyorgu 1 of Yache Nation including his dear wife, Mrs Monica Odey for their immeasurable contributions towards the growth and development of Yache nation.”

However, the group called on well meaning Yache sons and daughters to emulate Sen Odey in transforming the lives of grassroots people who are major voters and foot soldiers of actualizing development.

“We use this opportunity to call on reputable sons and daughters of Yache Nation to emulate the great works and impact of Distinguished Senator Stephen Odey, and for you coming on board the six clans of Yache Nation will experience rapid development with your little done hear and their selflessly band sacrificially as Sen Odey is doing.

“We are ready to work with you to actualize your developmental initiatives in the interest of the youths and women who are wallowing in poverty.

“We have the structures to make the impact on these people at the grassroots as we collaborate with you”, it added.

