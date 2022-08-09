By Levinus Nwabughiogu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase, has assured his constituents that the incessant attacks by bandits in some communities in his constituency would soon be over.

Speaking when he visited the Emir of Wase, His Royal Highness Muhammad Sambo Haruna, in his palace to commiserate with him and the victims and families of those affected, the deputy speaker said stringent measures are being put in place to prevent a recurrence of the attacks.

“I want to ensure you, your highness that stringent security measures are being put in place to ensure that our people and their properties are secured.

‘’Security issues and strategies are not discussed in public, but I can assure you that within a few weeks, the security challenges will be over.

“I called on the entire people of Wase to work collectively, to put our heads together to ensure the right thing is done. The security and safety of our people is our top priority and anything short of that is unacceptable.

“I want to encourage my people to be prayerful and steadfast and to ensure that we give the security agencies the maximum support required to fish out perpetrators of these dastardly acts.

‘I want to also assure your highness that we are hoping very soon that President Muhammadu Buhari will assent to my bill for the creation of a federal medical centre in Wase. Though we had some hiccups but it was corrected.’’

In his response, the Emir appreciated the efforts of the deputy speaker in combating banditry and other forms of criminality in Wase federal constituency.

He assured him of his total support and urged him to continue to support the less-privileged and unemployed.

It will be recalled that some parts of Wase federal constituency has recorded breaches of peace recently, resulting in the loss of lives and properties.

