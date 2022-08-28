By Benjamin Njoku

For the multi-talented crossover musician Seun Bankole, fondly called SBLive, things are shaping up positively in his career as he has just signed a new international management deal with Treidak Entertainment, a Rhode Island, United States-based events and music promotions outfit.

Announcing the deal, Afolabi Akanji, one of the top music promoters in the United States and CEO, Treidak Entertainment, said the global music promotion firm has entered into a new deal with the prodigiously talented SBLive to handle all his bookings and management covering the rest of year 2022 and 2023. “We are so delighted to renew our robust relationship with SBLive.

Given our very enriching relationship in that past, we look forward to a greater symbiotic engagement that will see both parties breaking new ground across the United States and Canada,” Akanji said.

He disclosed that with the new deal, SBLive with his band consisting of a group of young, musically-adroit individuals are expected to perform at various cities across the United States and Canada with Treidak handling the tours. Prior to the new deal, Treidak has been in charge of SBLive’s bookings in the United States and Canada. In the last five years, SBlive has embarked on more than 10 successful tours of the United States. At several private events, top clubs and concerts across many American cities, SBLive has been delivering energetic performances to diverse audiences.

In May, Treidak handled the SBLive 2022 Summer Tour that saw the smooth and suave singer, alongside his seven-piece band, warmed their way into the heart of many across eight cities of Maryland, Indianapolis, Chicago, Boston, New Jersey, New York, Houston and Dallas with a gamut of Nigerian contemporary and crossover live music. During the tour, SBLive joined an elite league of international superstars who have had their names etched in the Rock & Roll Hall of fame.

