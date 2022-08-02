By Gabriel Olawale

RESIDENTS of Iba-Oloja Community in the Ibeju-Lekki Local Council Development Area of Lagos State, yesterday, urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to save them from some of notorious land grabbers that have made life difficult for them in the community.

Residents of the community, who came out en masse, expressed their grievances over alleged invasion of the town by suspected thugs that were also aided by the mobile police officers attached to a prominent property manager.

Speaking on the crisis engulfing Iba-Oloja town, a community leader, Chief Hasan Lawal, said: “We are appealing to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to save us from these criminals. Our children can no longer go to school because of this crisis ravaging the community. Farmers can no longer go to their farms and market women have remained indoors because of the fear of being attacked by the land grabbers, who regularly disrupt the peace in the town.”

Lawal noted also that two of the residents of the town are still receiving treatment at Akodo General Hospital, as a result of the gunshot injuries sustained during last week’s attack.

The community leader said: “Governor Sanwo-Olu should help us get rid of these land grabbers. They have turned our community into a war zone and we can hardly sleep with our two eyes closed.

“We cannot go to the market. We cannot live our normal lives since this crisis started and the police that ought to prevent the breakdown of law and order are looking the other way by arresting innocent people who are indigenes and law-abiding residents of the town.”

