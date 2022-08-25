Fresh off his “Music Rejuvenated” E.P. release, Nigerian UK-based songwriter and performing artist, Saint Kay, has released top notch visuals for headline track “Ahead Ahead,”, an upbeat street anthem about determination and treading on no matter what.

Blending sultry grooves with an upbeat tempo reminiscent of a classic Nigerian afrobeat joint, Ahead Ahead showcases Saint Kay’s versatility and unveils his inner essence – a man that will always be proud of his roots.

The visuals were chopped and directed by JV and sees Saint Kay flexing among the luxury vehicles he’s grown accustomed to on his rise. Staying true to his roots, Saint Kay is supported on this supercharged video by a cast of day one’s – showing that no matter how far he’s come, he’ll always be home.

Songs from Saint Kay’s Debut E.P. Music Rejuvenated, children of two worlds: conceived from the confines of Lagos, Nigeria: its morality, rave, hustle and bustle; but tempered in Europe’s hyper-spontaneity and eclecticism. The result is a one-size-fits-all, courageous – if not assured – body of work. Saint Kay sure has an ear for the sonorous. He throws this, together with a husky groove, into a blender – and what you get is a superb cocktail of infectious melodies.

Saint Kay is an England-based, Nigerian Afro-fusion singer, songwriter and performing artist. Born Samson Nkemuka, Saint Kay began his career while in high school at Penny International College, Coker, Lagos, Nigeria, where he made his debut as a member of the music group Dope Boys. Saint Kay is currently an MBA candidate at the University of Hertfordshire, England and is an alumnus of the University of Ibadan, Nigeria.

RELATED NEWS