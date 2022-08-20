.

Usyk lands a sneaky left hook then a one-two combination that rocks Joshua to open the 10th. And now Joshua looks like he’s in trouble.

Usyk is opening up to the body. Joshua rocks Usyk with a right hand and the champion is hurt again, but Usyk fires back with shots to the head and body. Usyk is doing serious damage here, throwing and landing in flurries of punches. Joshua has backed up to the ropes on his own and it looks like he’s tired. There’s the bell and Usyk’s 10th was just as dominant as Joshua’s ninth. What a fight.

RELATED NEWS