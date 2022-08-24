.

By Fortune Eromosele

The Federal Road Safety Corps has declared rotational number plates illegal in the country.

A statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday by Assistant Corps Marshal, Bisi Kazeem, said the declaration followed a video circulating on social media with rotational number plates showing different details.

The statement read: “The attention of the FRSC has been drawn to a video circulating on social media which displayed a vehicle circulating with rotational number plates.

“The vehicle number plates on display are: KUJ-304BV, while the other side which was automatically flipped carries a number tagged presidency with the following details, 01B-266FG.

“The FRSC Ag.Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu, has ordered full investigation into the trend as FRSC does not produce a number plate with such double features, only one number can be assigned to one vehicle and its owner at the same time.

“FRSC recently placed a public notice on the mainstream media dissuading Nigerians and the motoring public from according regards to vehicles with unauthorised number plates as the users are not duly registered and are often with sinister motives.

“The Ag . Corps Marshal is also using this medium to warn Nigerians from replicating same as it is considered a criminal act which has its place in law.”

RELATED NEWS