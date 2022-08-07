By Chidi Nkwopara, Owerri

Rotary Club of Owerri Metropolitan said it has mapped out a substantial amount of money in the current Rotary Year, to tackle disease prevention and treatment, basic education and literacy, maternal and child health, as well as peace building and conflict prevention.

The Club President, Miss Chioma Juliana Ngonadi, disclosed this weekend, during her installation as the 15th President of the Club.

Ngonadi said: “These proposed projects will gulp over N10 million. Our combined efforts will produce a greater impact and positively touch lives faster. We intend to up our game in basic education and literacy, community economic development, disease prevention and treatment and supporting the environment.

“Other areas of focus this Rotary Year includes maternal and child health, peacebuilding and conflict prevention, as well as water, sanitation, and hygiene.”

While urging Rotarians not to stop giving their time, talent, and treasure, for the good of humanity, Ngonadi also recalled that “Rotary International is one organization where your donations will be utilized to service projects and will be properly accounted for.

“Let us not only imagine but also reach out and let humanity feel our existence.”

