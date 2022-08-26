By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Rotary Club of Naraguta, District 9125 has identified seven projects to be executed in some communities in Jos, Plateau State during this Rotary Year to continue to bring succour to the less privileged and add value to humanity.

The President of the Club, Virginia Jang pointed out the seven areas that are taken from the areas of focus in Rotary and that projects to be executed would impact positively on society.

Disclosing her plans at the weekend in Jos during her investiture ceremony, Jang, a Paul Harris Fellow, PHF stated she would work in line with the theme of the 2022/2023 year which is Imagine Rotary to commit her time, talent, and treasures to serving humanity through the seven avenues of Rotary, promising to work together with her Board of Directors, to apply the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self” and impact humanity through collaborative efforts with sponsors, partners and donations from friends, family, colleagues and associates.

Her words, “We have proposed seven projects to be executed during this Rotary Year drawn from the seven areas of focus in Rotary namely: Basic Education and Literary; Disease Prevention and Management; Water, Sanitation and Hygiene; Economic Empowerment and Community Development Environmental Protection; Maternal and Child Health; Peace and Conflict Prevention.”

She added, “As Rotarians, we are known for providing community service to both local and international communities and this is just the best reason for joining any Rotary club. Jennifer Jones the Rotary International President 2022/2023 Rotary Year came up with a beautiful well thought the theme for this Rotary year which is: “IMAGINE ROTARY”.

“When we start imagining the changes we can make around communities to make them better, and the endless support we can render to the less privileged, it makes Rotary truly beautiful. There are enormous possibilities that we could explore and impact society to make the world a better place.

“As the President of RC Naraguta for this 2022/2023 Rotary Year, I wish to assure you of my utmost commitment and dedication to ensuring that I lift the club to an enviable status of becoming a mega club in the District in terms of membership growth, impactful club projects and donations to Rotary Foundation. I promise to be truthful, transparent, accountable and inclusive in leading the club…”

However, the club which had started the execution of some of its programmes empowered some widows at the event and also awarded some deserving individuals including Mrs. Suleyol Chagu, Rose Ndong, Martina Gyado, Mrs. Lucia Bewarang and Alhaji Murtala Laushi while Mrs. Jessica Aondoakaa, Ikechukwu Igbokwe, Mrs. Erdoo Isamade and Mrs. Simi Goshwe were inducted at the event.

