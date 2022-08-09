Rivers United

By Emmanuel Okogba

NPFL Champions, Rivers United will face Liberian club, Watanga FC in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League according to the draw held on Tuesday.

Rivers didn’t make it past the second round in their last outing and will count on the confidence boost gotten from their first league title win to advance to the group stage this time around.

Watanga FC are also league winners for the first time in their history. The winner of the two-legged tie will face defending champions, Wydad Casablanca in the next round.

Nigeria’s other representative, Plateau United who finished second in the NPFL faces AS Mandji of Gabon, and in the event they win over two legs, they will face a stiff opposition in battle Tunisian club Esperance du Tunis for a spot in the group stage.

Plateau United fell at the first hurdle when they qualified for the preliminary round as league winners in the 2020/21 NPFL season.

Enyimba remains the only Nigerian club to have won the continental.

