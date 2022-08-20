Fast rising Nigerian singer Osahenoma Osariemen, Popularly known as Rex Borz has moved to take the spotlight with the release of his anticipated extended play (Ep), ‘Love and loyalty’.

Rex Borz has been tagged as a rare talent and creative Maestro having shown his craft and dedication through creating some solo unique songs in the past.

Finding his soul and relating his environment to his thoughts and perception, romanticising his resources with the melodies in his presence, Rex Borz has been able to capture the hearts of music Listeners and garner many fans who enjoy his piece at every opportunity.

Rex Borz recently took to his social media page to announce the release of his debut project, Love and Loyalty. The Project is a four-track Extended Playlist which features collaborative efforts from Rapstar, Billy The GOAT and Popstar, Owizzy.

With songs such as What’s Love, Diamond, Frenemies and Loyalty. Rex Borz threads in the melodies and bounces between the genres of Drill, Hip Hop, Afrobeats and lots more.

The artist noted that he’s excited about the release and hoping it account for an immeasurable push in his career.

According to the singer, the Ep is available across all streaming platforms and encourage his fans and lovers of good music to listen, stream and support his music career.

Twitter / Instagram – Rexborz

