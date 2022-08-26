After his single AZA where he featured Peruzzi in 2021. It seemed like Arua went into hiding except from dropping a few covers and freestyle recently where he also breaks his silence about his new release dropping on the 2nd of september 2022, This new single seems to be creating a new wave as an afrobeats/sub genre type of sound and

can be said to have potential.

Fortune Udensi Arua whose stage name is Reverbbeats Arua was born on the 23rd of may

which is children’s day and hails from Abia, ohaifa local government area Nigeria. Arua has been doing music since the age of 15 and has transitioned from being a DJ to a professional producer before finally writing and vocalizing music in 2020.

“Obsessed”, Arua’s new single coming up is a mid tempo afrobeats/subgenre that has a

melancholic groovy mood, but still holds a message about his experiences and listeners can

grasp it as they listen to the lyrics and song in general.

This song holds emotions and groove “says, Arua”

RELATED NEWS