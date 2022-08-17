.

Imo State residents under the aegis of Imo Coalition For Justice, Peace and Unity has organised a peaceful rally in Owerri, the Imo State capital to register their support towards the shared prosperity government of Gov. Hope Uzodimma and against those fermenting insecurity in the state.

While addressing newsmen, the spokesman of the group, Barr. Ekeh Uzoma made it clear that they are resisting the attempts of some desperate politicians in the state causing insecurity in some parts of the state and will stand against such politicians from progressing their evil intentions.

The group called on the federal government to immediately investigate the actions of Emeka Ihedioha, Uche Onyeagocha and Gerald Irona over what they described as an act of sedition against the government of Gov. Hope Uzodimma since he assumed office as the Governor.

They described the recent attacks by Uche Onyeagocha against Gov. Hope Uzodimma as unwarranted, provocative and self seeking attention for his selfish interest ahead of the 2023 General Election.

“Uche Onyeagocha and his cronies has been rejected by Owerri zone and his attacks against the person of Gov. Hope Uzodimma is to pitch the people against their Governor and they will resist such desperate attempts as well as make sure he doesn’t emerge”, said by the group.

It was another opportunity for the imo people to extend their appreciation to Gov. Hope Uzodimma for the state of infrastructural development in the state and promised to support the state government in repositioning the state for the good of all.

The Coalition group was received on behalf of the Governor by the Chief Of Staff, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie alongside Hon. Nze Chinasa Nwaneri (SA Special Duties) who assured that their grievances and petitions has been received on behalf of the Governor who will forward it to the President for immediate action and appreciated them for standing strong behind the government whom he described as working towards the general interest of Imolit

RELATED NEWS