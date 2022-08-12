By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Clerk of the House of Representatives, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria has pledged more capacity trainings for members of staff in the House of Representatives to make them more efficient in the service.

Danzaria made the pledge at the end of a 3-day training programme organized in collaboration with SAHL Human Resources for staff of the House, on Law Making Processes in the National Assembly.

He said: “We know the inherent docility with which we inherited the directorate. So, we are trying boost the morale of the staff that is why we have arranged this 3-day training. This one is a general training that cuts across all the departments.

“The second one is going to be a specialized training and my management staff are already working on it. We are going to concentrate on the chamber staff, the bills and other adjoining support services staff. The last one would be a hybrid training, more of committee secretaries and committee clerks and other departments which would come before the end of the year.

“We believe that this type of training would boost their morale and it would add impetus to their contributions to the plenary work”.

Also speaking, th Deputy Clerk of the House and former chairman of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASSAN), National Assembly chapter, Bature Musa, said the training had broadened his knowledge of the service.

“Society is dynamic and you have to capture society in motion. It is a global phenomenon that organizations of this repute and an arm of the government needs to equip its staff periodically to be at par with world legislation and that is what informed this very workshop to be organized by the new clerk of the House of Representatives.

“The takeaway from the training for me is that as a deputy clerk in the House of Reps I have been to understand that there are two types of oversighting. It has broadened my knowledge on how to approach this oversighting from the angle of legislators and MDAs to be oversighted.

“So it has really enriched us in terms of oversighting and legal drafting as well. We have also been briefed on how legal drafters try to fine tune any legal policies that emanated from the legislator and it is a very welcome workshop”, he said.

Some staff which included Musa Abdulahi who works in the Office of Director Management Services and another, Zainab Almustapha expressed gratitude for the training, saying it would boost their morale to deliver.

