The Federal Government has appealed to the Canadian Government to remove the stringent conditions preventing Nigerians from procuring its visa.

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola made the appeal when the Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, James Christoff paid him a courtesy visit on Wednesday in Abuja.

In a statement issued by the Deputy Director of Press and Public Relations in the ministry, Mr Afonja Ajibola, the minister said easing the visa conditions would boost investment and accelerate economic growth in both countries.

Aregbesola also urged the Canadian Government to assist Nigeria with new technologies to ease the monitoring of Nigerian borders, high seas, land, railways and schools.

He said such technology would also facilitate quick response to security issues and enhance investments in Nigeria.

Earlier, Christoff said that the visit was to seek for bilateral cooperation with Nigeria in the areas of economy, security, technology, education and training of Immigration Service personnel.

The high commissioner said that the traing of immigration personnel would ensure efficient border monitoring and enhance Nigeria’s security.

Christoff said that the Canadian Government would review some of its visa conditions, so that Nigerians can access Canada without difficulties.

Also, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr Shuaib Belgore, said strengthening partnership and cooperation between Nigeria and Canada would enhance development in both nations, including areas of security

