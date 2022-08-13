John Alechenu, Abuja

Ongoing peace talks between the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, is nearing completion as both parties appear battle weary party insiders have revealed.

Saturday VANGUARD gathered that the foray into Wike’s camp by Atiku and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, is yielding dividend.

Some of Wike’s supporters especially his fellow governors are already looking ahead of the conflict to secure their political future.

Wike’s loyalists among PDP Governors include: Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Duoye Diri (Bayelsa) who will be seeking for second terms in office in 2023, Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) who will be seeking to represent their people in the Senate.

Ortom, who has been the most vocal of Wike’s supporters, has since announced a cease fire after declaring that events which followed the party’s presidential primary were now in the past.

There are also growing signs that a number of leading party stakeholders are no longer favourably disposed to calls for the sacking of the party leadership.

Signs that a sizable number of party leaders are opposed to calls for the ouster of the National Chairman, Senator Iyiochia Ayu, became clearer on Friday, with a declaration by the House Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, that those making such calls neither wished the party nor Nigeria well.

He spoke amidst the insistence by some supporters of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike that Ayu’s sack will pave the way for meaningful dialogue which will end the protracted crisis.

Elumelu, who spoke during a programme organized by PDP youths in Abuja, on Friday, said, “Those calling for the dissolution of the NWC do not mean well for the PDP and Nigeria.

“What we should be taking about now is how to unite the party towards achieving the rescue mission. We are proud of our party leadership and we are with them.”

Speaking in a similar vein, the party’s National Youth Leader, Mohammed Suleiman appealed to aggrieved party members to sheath their swords and help the party achieved its desired rescue mission.

Recall, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon.Debo Ologunagba, said the various party organs had at various forums announced their unalloyed support for the Ayu-led National Working Committee.

Ayu hails Wike as ‘strong party man’

-accuses APC of divisive manipulations

The PDP National Chairman, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, has hailed the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, whom he described as “a strong party man.”

Ayu spoke at a party event in Abuja, also on Friday. According to him the ruling party was behind the contrived crisis in the PDP.

He also alleged that the APC went low to the point of criminally by using the governor’s name to institute a bogus suit against the the PDP, describing the action as an act of criminal desperation.

While hailing Wike for promptly dissociating himself from the said suit, Ayu advised party faithful to be wary of APC’s divisive manipulations.

He said, “His Excellency, Gov. Nyesom Wike never took the party to court. It is the APC that did it. The first name in the case is a coordinator of the presidential candidate of the APC.

“We know very well that they don’t believe they can win any election. They have decided to divide you. But don’t let any APC manipulation divide you.

“They are the ones sponsoring false stories of crisis in PDP. PDP has no crisis. It is a united party.

“Anyone who thinks they can come and brew crises here is deceiving himself. They should wait for us till next year. In February, we will show them that they are the ones with crises.

“I want to make this clear before people start saying: Oh, Wike took the party to court.’ Wike is a strong party man.

“And I am happy that he came out immediately to deny that he took the party to court. And very soon, the truth will be revealed because it’s a criminal thing.”

