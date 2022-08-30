.

By Efosa Taiwo

Sergio Reguilon is set to make a return to Spain as he gets set to complete a one-year loan move to Atletico Madrid.

Reguilon who came through the Real Madrid’s youth system had a great spell in Spain during his time at Sevilla, helping them win the Europa League in the 2019/20 season.

He later joined Tottenham Hotspurs, enjoying some good times up until the arrival of Antonio Conte where he sparsely got opportunities.

The Spanish International is expected in Madrid today to undergo medical tests as he completes his loan move to Diego Simeone’s side.

RELATED NEWS