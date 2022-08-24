.

.. Special Committee should be set up to monitor Contractors – Resident

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Vanguard had on the 9th August, 2022, reported about the re-emergence of refuse at different locations within the Abakaliki metropolis of Ebonyi State.

This development has been alien to the activities of the present administration in the State as Abakaliki metropolis had been described by visitors as another Garden City, East of the Niger.

Angered by the ugly development, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, directed the sack of all the contractors handling the disposal of refuse in different parts of the State.

This happened 14 days after Vanguard report.

In a statement by Dr Richard Nnabu, Hon Commissioner for Environment, the State Government blamed the re-emergence of refuse on the “general laxities by contractors handling waste evacuation and general environmental cleanliness within Abakaliki Capital City.”

According to the statement: “Following general laxities by contractors handling waste evacuation and general environmental cleanliness within Abakaliki Capital City, His Excellency the Governor of Ebonyi State has therefore directed that all contractors involved in the exercise should be sacked with effect from 31st August 2022.

“Consequently, the Ministry of Environment therefore requests members of the public interested in handling environmental sanitation and waste evacuation within Abakaliki Capital City to apply in writing to the office of the Honorable Commissioner within the next one week.

“Those to be engaged for the exercise should be able to demonstrate their competence and commitment to duties within 7 days otherwise be disengaged.”

It is believed that Abakaliki metropolis would soon regain its aesthetic sense and beauty with the employment of new and experienced Contractors by the State Government.

A resident, Mr. Nnamdi Azubuike who spoke with Vanguard on the development, appreciated Governor Umahi for the Initiative and advised that a high powered Committee be set up to monitor the activities of contractors handling waste evacuation and general environmental cleanliness within Abakaliki Capital City.

“The initiative of the Governor is excellent. We need serious minded contractors to handle refuse disposal in Ebonyi State. Abakaliki metropolis used to be very beautiful and I believe that its aesthetic beauty will soon be restored soon.”

