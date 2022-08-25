

Nigerians on social media have condemned a viral video shared by former NURTW chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya fondly known as MC Oluomo.

The video which has stirred anger from netizens showed two foreign ladies rocking Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s election campaign T-shirts.

MC Oluomo sharing the video also reaffirmed his support for Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

He wrote, “You can see that our products are selling all over the world, so ladies and gentlemen don’t let them sweet mouth you seeing is believing. Ashiwaju 2023 is assured in shaa Allah”.

Watch the video below:

Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo

See reactions below:

mz_jauntyallure: Can u imagine the dumb advert? Lol…

Can u hear a word from them?

Abeg o…

We cover Nigeria with the blood of Jesus

freshadeyemi: Let them come and vote…Product that they can’t use themselves

chisomsop: U will just know they were paid to do this cheap ad

orirosemary2: Let God choose for nigeria that is my own. Enough of surfering in that country

jeensin_photography: I wish they feel the people’s pain

prynceyomi: You and I know this is the Chinese contractor who has been paid Millions of Dollars to print the election t-shirts. Sir Olu you’re bigger than this cheap promo pls I expect more from you. No dey sell propaganda up in down

uche.henry: Na your pocket you dey fight for posting NIGERIANS IN JEOPARDY just cos of your pocket

