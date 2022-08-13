General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye

By Gabriel Olawale

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye said accommodations inside the RCCG camp is insufficient, stressing that building more will not solve the challenges.

Speaking during the Day 5 of the 70th annual Convention of the church, Adeboye who appealed for support to provide more accommodation said that whatever people give will be accepted by God.

“I want to make an appeal, this year convention had revealed to us something new, you know we have never met like this since the Coro season. We discovered that, we’ve run out of accommodations, in fact it is obvious that even if we build a thousand dormitory between now and next year, it’s not going to be enough.

But we will try our best and so I’m appealing for your support, if you will like to give something towards the building of new dormitory, we will deeply appreciate it and whatever you give, God will accept it.

RELATED NEWS