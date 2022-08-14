By Bashir Bello

The Jigawa State Emergency Management Agency on Sunday says about 50 persons have lost their lives to rainstorm and windstorm recorded in the state.

The Agency’s Executive Secretary, Yusuf Sani who confirmed this to Vanguard said the incident left thousands of houses destroyed and persons displaced.

Sani said the casualties were recorded since the beginning of raining season till date in the state.

He maintained that almost all the 27 local government areas of the state were affected.

According to him, “rainstorm leading to mostly building collapse have claimed the lives of about 50 persons.

“There was a very heavy rainfall for about three days. So almost all the local governments in the state were affected.

“Similarly, there was also windstorm in Kafin Hausa Local Government of the state where 6 people died, 68 hospitalized and about 1,438 people lost their houses.

“The incidents were recorded since the beginning of the raining season till date,” Sani however said.

