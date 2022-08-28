Nadal

By Emmanuel Okogba

Rafael Nadal’s path to glory seem to be clear after confirmation of Novak Djokovic’s absence from the US Open beginning on Monday.

Djokovic’s refusal to get vaccinated rules him out of a second major this year having also missed the Australian Open earlier.

Nadal will try to overcome his injury worrries in an attempt to win a title he won in 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2019.

The Spaniard has only missed the US Open on four ocassions in his illustrious career since his 2003 debut.

Nadal has played just once – a first-up loss to Borna Coric in Cincinnati, since an abdomen injury forced him to hand Nick Kyrgios a walkover into the Wimbledon final.

He said on Friday that he had been able to practice with intensity in the build-up to the US Open.

“I take it very easy in the Cincinnati, too, in the practices. The match, I try my best without putting all the effort there on the serve,” Nadal said.

“I hope to be ready for the action. That’s the only thing that I can say.

“Taking care with the serve, being honest. But in general terms, yes, I am practicing at high level of intensity.”

Winning the title will see Nadal reclaim the world number one spot from defending champion Daniil Medvedev who he defeated in the 2019 final.

Nadal opens against Australian, Rinky Hijikata on Wednesday.

