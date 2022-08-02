.

**Allays Fears of FCT Residents

**Cautions Against Spread of False Alarm’s

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has allayed the fears of residents in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and its environs concerning the recent perceived security threats as he ordered massive deployment of additional police operatives and operational assets within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and its environs.

Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi while msking this known, stated that the deployment is to solidify the security and protection of lives and property of FCT residents, critical national assets and vulnerable facilities as well as road users plying routes in and around the FCT.

“The IGP made the charge during the Force Management Team’s meeting at his office on Monday, August 1st, 2020, while receiving general security updates on the nation.

“He has equally charged the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Department of Operations, DIG Bala Zama Senchi, to supervise and manage the deployment to ensure maximum security in the FCT as well as surrounding states with a high risk of attacks resonating from the threats being speculated on the news, as the Force does not and will never handle any information with kid gloves.

“The IGP however cautioned members of the public, especially citizen-journalists, on the dangers of spreading false alarms, misinformation, and disinformation as they could be detrimental and counter-productive to national security.

“In the same vein, the Inspector-General of Police has assured Nigerians in general, and residents of the FCT in particular, of their safety and security, while urging them to go about their lawful duties without fear of attacks.

“He equally reiterated the firm determination of the Police leadership to continue to explore avenues to enhance the security architecture in the country, through intelligence gathering, operational deployments and application of cutting-edge technology to decimate the activities of criminal elements across the country.”

