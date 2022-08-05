.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The Member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon Comrade Chinedu Ogah, OON, Friday explained that the programmes and activities rolled out by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, FMHDS, would help to cushion the effect of the present economic challenges facing Nigerians.

He said, the initiative of dolling out grants to the poor and low income earners across the 36 states of the federation was a laudable one, as it would give Nigerians hope that the Alll Progressive Congress, APC-led adminstration was committed to their Welfare and livelihood.

Disclosing this in a statement, Ogah who is the Deputy Chairman, Poverty Alleviation Committee at the House of Representatives commended the Minister, FMHDS, Sadiya Umar Farouq for her life-touching and life- changing programmes, which have impacted positively on the lives of Nigerians.

He urged Nigerians to take advantage of the programmes line up by the FMHDS to better their lot.

According to him, I want to commend the Hon. Minister of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, FMHDS, Sadiya Umar Farouq for her enviable performances that have helped to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians.

He said: “I commend her for the programmes she has rolled out, which I strongly believe will touch Nigerians positively and help to cushion the effect of the present economic challenges facing Nigerians.

“She has been able to launch the Senior Citizens Centre in Abuja, during her one year anniversary. I commend her also for the commencement of grant to the poor in all the 36 States of the Federation.”

The Ebonyi State Federal Lawmaker assured the Minister of FMHDS that the National Assembly will give her the necessary legislative support to enable her succeed more and more.

