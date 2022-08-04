.

By Adesina Wahab

Renowned Geographer, Prof. Akinlawon Ladipo Mabogunje, is dead. He died on Thursday at the age of 90.

The announcement of his demise was made in a tweet by one of his nieces, Temilola Visser-Mabogunje, who wrote on her Twitter handle: “My darling uncle, Prof. Akin L. Mabogunje, is no more. 18 October 1931 to 4 August 2022. He left us early this morning. A great man is gone. Brother, our hearts are broken, but you will forever remain in our hearts.”

Born in Kano, where he started his primary school education before completing it at Mapo Central School, Ibadan, he later moved to Ibadan Grammar School for his secondary education.

He won the Egbe Omo Oduduwa Scholarship to attend the then University College, Ibadan, now the University of Ibadan. He read Geography and later taught in the institution.

He had many publications to his credit and won many awards nationally and at the global level. He was the first African President of the International Geographical Union. In 1999, he was the first African to be elected as a Foreign Associate of the United States National Academy of Sciences.

He is survived by many relations including his daughter, Prof. Folashade Ogunshola, a former Deputy Vice Chancellor at the University of Lagos.

