By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Human & Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) has petitioned the Independent Corrupt Practices & Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate the former Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Mr. Bashir Ahmad, for receiving salaries to the tune of N3m after his resignation.

Recall that Ahmad had thrown in the towel four months ago, but continued to receive salaries in full from the Federal Government for the months of May, June and July, 2022.

According to records from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) for federal officials, the presidential aide received a total of N3,129,530.64 in salaries for May, June and July with his monthly salary standing at N1,043,176.88 and his take-home coming to N876,738.37 after statutory deductions.

Ahmad, who was recently recalled by the President and appointed as the new Special Assistant on Digital Communications, had also confirmed receiving the salaries and further stated that he had returned the salaries, but failed to provide any evidence of the refund.

Consequently, HEDA Chairman, Olanrenwaju Suraju, in a statement on Sunday called on the ICPC to diligently investigate the allegation and prosecute Mr. Bashir Ahmad, if found liable.

“We write as a leading anti corruption organization in Nigeria and non-partisan Human rights and development league with the mandate to protect and promote universally recognized human rights, public accountability, transparency and environmental justice in Nigeria and Africa, in accordance with International best standards for a thorough investigation and prosecution of Bashir Ahmad, if found guilty,” the civil society organisation said.

Suraju added that HEDA would not relent in its efforts to fight against corrupt practices, promote sound corporate governance, human rights, public accountability, transparent administration, prudent management of public resources and Justice for all Nigerians line with its mandate, any time any day.

“As an unapologetic permanent enemy of injustice, maladministration, mismanagement of public resources, abuse of power and other corrupt practices, we are relentless in our pursuit to see that the right things are done at the right time and place for the right results as long as it affects the interest Nigerian citizens,” he added.

