Photo Credit: Premier League

By Emmanuel Okogba

Manchester United got off to a disappointing start under new manager, Erik ten Haag in the Premier League losing 1-2 to Brighton at home on Sunday afternoon.

Although Brighton had never won at Old Trafford, all that was going to change when Pascal Groß got his first of the day to put the visitors ahead in the 30th minute.

Despite being inferior in post-match statistics, the Seagulls made life difficult for United for the entire duration of the game.

