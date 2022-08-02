By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Nigerians and Benue indigenes in particular have been called upon to pray for the safety and well-being of Governor Samuel Ortom over his relentless and forthright defence of the people of the state and his consistent outcry over the worsening insecurity and maladministration in the country.

The General Overseer of Mountain of Testimony and Manifestation, MTM, Prophet Gentleluck Omenka who made the appeal when he briefed the media in Makurdi said the call became necessary following the revelation and the leading from God.

The cleric who revealed how he in time past prophesied the outcome of Osun state election, the helicopter crash that claimed the life of basketball star, Kobe Bryant among others warned that the Benue Governor has become a marked man.

According to Prophet Omenka “due to Governor Ortom’s dogged and resilient fight for the security of his people of Benue State and Nigerians as a whole, he has been facing tremendous persecution by the purveyors of evil in the land.

“It is on record that Governor Ortom had to run for his dear life when he came under attack, till date, no arrest has been made in connection with that dastardly act. If a sitting governor’s security can be treated with such a levity, we are indeed only alive by the mercies of God.

“I have to go down this memory lane to put the world in remembrance of what transpired in time past to prepare them for the latest evil that is being hatched against the governor.

“While on the mountain seeking the face of the Lord, and interceding for the country, I got a revelation that the Governor Ortom has been penciled down for elimination by agents of darkness. The plan is to be carried out in two ways; either by suicide bombing by ramming into his convoy, or to be shot at, at a public function.

“However, I got assurance that his God would build a hedge round about him such that not a single strand of the hair on his head shall be touched.

“I strongly urge these evil men to shelve their evil plans or face the wrath of the Almighty. God will protect the Governor because he has been carrying out his functions as a caring shepherd who will not allow predating lions, and bears to take a single of the sheep under his care.

“And I ask, what more can a leader do for his people than safeguarding their lives? Is it not when people are alive that they can talk of other issues? And to know that Governor Ortom is delivering well on all fronts.

“What has further infuriated these killers is the recognition given to him at the international level where he was given the opportunity to let the outside world know a bit of the happenings in the country.

“This people are angry that the governor talked about the protection being given to killers in which none has been brought to book till date. They are angry that the governor could go to such places including the State Department, to kick against plans by people that do not mean well for his people to cease their ancestral lands.

“I am using this opportunity to enjoin all well-meaning Nigerians, and Benue people in particular, to be relentless in seeking the face of God on behalf of Governor Ortom for his safety. I am convinced that God will ensure the protection of the shepherd He put over Benue State in this trying times of her life.”

