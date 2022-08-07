By Biodun Busari

Renowned socialite, Eze-Nwalie Nwogu, popularly known as Pretty Mike of Lagos stormed an event with fake bishops appearing in priestly garb in a viral video.

According to the video posted by Pretty Mike of Lagos on his verified Instagram page on Saturday, the phony clergy was avoiding camera and declined to comment as someone behind the camera was asking “Are you men of God? Will you like to speak to Nigerians?”

The video portrayed itself as an imitation of what played out in July at the official presentation of Senator Kashim Shettima as the running mate of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

The video was accompanied with a message urging Nigerian youths not to sell their votes in the 2023 general elections.

He said, “Our fathers choose to believe and accept their lies.

“Most of your fathers were the foundation of vote selling and ballot box looting. Enough of who is to blame.

“2023 let’s be the generation of ‘lazy youths’ that will deliver this nation from bondage. #Don’tSellYourVote. #DrPrettyMike.”

RELATED NEWS