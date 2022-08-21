Men of the Nigeria Police Force

By Biodun Busari

Edo State Police Command has rescued four kidnapped victims in the state.

In a statement signed by Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Jennifer Iwegbu, the police said the victims were rescued following credible information at the command’s disposal on 20/08/2022.

According to the statement, at about 2150Hrs, hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers dressed in Military Uniforms emerged from the bush along the Benin-Akure Road, intercepted a Toyota Camry car with Reg no MM528AA and whisked away the occupants into the bush.

Iwegbu said, operatives of the Command immediately mobilized to the scene for rigorous bush combing and rescue of the victims. The hoodlums on sighting the Operatives on their trail opened fire on them, this led to a gun duel.

“The superior firepower of the Police Operatives took charge in the operations and the kidnappers took to their heels abandoning four (4) of their victims.

“The four victims rescued are; (1) Okolie Chukuka ‘M’ 33yrs, (2) Samson Ayodele ‘M’ 41yrs, (3) Ronke Makinde ’F’ 30yrs and her five years old daughter.

“Fierce bush combing is ongoing to rescue one of the kidnapped victims left, and also to Arrest the fleeing gang,” the statement reads partly.

Meanwhile, the Edo State Commissioner of Police, CP Abutu Yaro, fdc, has reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that the state is safe and peaceful for all residents.

Yaro assured the Public that their collaboration with the Command should not be relented on, as all credible information availed to the Command will continue to get positive responses.

