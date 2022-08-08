.

The Police Command in Delta State has neutralised a member of a suspected robbery gang in Warri South Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesman of the state command, DSP Bright Edafe, who disclosed this, yesterday, in Warri also said a kidnapped victim was rescued “unhurt.”

Edafe said the deceased was a member of a three-man robbery syndicate operating at the Iyara neighbourhood in the Warri South metropolis.

The command’s spokesman said the suspect died on Friday following an injury he sustained during a gun duel with the police operatives attached to A Division, Warri.

Edafe said: “On August 5, at about 5.15 p.m., Anti Crime Patrol attached to ‘A’ Division Warri, who were on a stop-and-search duty at Iyara Road intercepted a tricycle with three male occupants.

“The suspects surprisingly reversed the tricycle and sped off. The team upon suspicion went after them till they got to Chevron Clinic Road in Warri.

“The hoodlums opened fire on the policemen and the team responded. In the process, one of the suspects was maimed while others escaped.

“The injured suspect was taken to the hospital where he gave up the ghost while receiving treatment.” Edafe said that one locally made cut-to-size gun with six live cartridges and two expanded cartridges were recovered adding that manhunt for other members of the gang was ongoing.

On the kidnapped incident, Edafe said that the victim was rescued on Saturday by the Police operatives attached to the State Anti-Cult Unit (SACU) while on a special duty alongside Sapele Divisional patrol team.

RELATED NEWS