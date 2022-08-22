By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Men of the Benue State Police command have arrested an eighteen man suspected kidnap gang during a stop-and-search operation along Utonkon Road, in Ado Local Government Area, LGA, of the state.

The arrest of the suspects in the area which had in the past witnesssed repeated cases of kidnappings, also led to the recovery of fire arms and live ammunition from the suspects who were said to have besieged the community from Ikpayongo in Gwer LGA of the state.

It was gathered from a source in the community that the bandits had allegedly stormed the LGA for an operation when the locals who sighted them alert the police of their presence.

“The people assisted the police to ensure that they were arrested before they carried out their operation in the communities on that axis of the LGA,” he said.

Confirming the arrest in a statement in Makurdi, the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene stated that the suspects were arrested Sunday morning at about 7:30am.

According to her, “information was received about suspected kidnappers who were trying to bypass police checkpoints at Utonkon road, Ado LGA.

“Police officers deployed to the area in collaboration with members of the community were able to intercept and arrest 18 suspects all male of Ikpayongo, Gwer LGA.

“Items recovered from them includes, one AK-47 rifle and two magazines loaded with 30 rounds of 6.72mm live ammunition. Investigation into the matter is ongoing.”

