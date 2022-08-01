.

…As 3 others escape with bullet wounds

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

POLICE operatives, yesterday, shot dead one suspected member of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB at Illah, Oshimili North Local Government Area, Delta State, with two others escaping with bullet wounds.

Parading the deceased suspect, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Ari Muhammed Ali, said the deceased was killed in a fierce gun battle.

He said: “Police patrol team attached to Illah Division while on stop and search duty at Ogbada quarters along Illah-Akwukwu-Igbo road, three armed men suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) attacked the team.

“The team engaged them in a fierce gun duel during which one of the hoodlums was neutralised while the other members of the gang escaped with gunshot injuries.

“One AK-47 rifle with breech no 2534896 and six rounds of 7.62MM ammunition were recovered. Manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang is ongoing.

“You will see charms tied around his waste. It is a symbol of suspected members of IPOB. We know their trademarks and their modus operandi.

“They mask themselves up, and all over them are charms in their usual way of believing that the charms they carry all about will save them.”

The police boss assured us that “we are not going to stop at anything so that the state does not fall under the so-called illegal order of the IPOB when they will compel or force people to stay at home every Monday.

“For this not to happen, the command is always out every week from Sunday extending to Tuesday to ensure that we are out round the clock, taking charge of all the nooks and crannies to checkmate them and I am happy that this paid off.”

