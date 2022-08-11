.

By Esther Onyegbula

A 41-year-old driver, Ortema Paul, and his guarantor, Iorfa Paul, have been arrested by the police in Lagos for allegedly stealing their employer’s vehicle.

Ortema was arrested within the Ojodu axis of Lagos State while on his way to sell his employer’s 2021 Toyota Hilux pickup van for N20 million.

Vanguard gathered that the suspect was arrested on August 9, 2022, alongside his guarantor, Iorfa Paul, aged 40, and Ojo Solomon, aged 29, who was contracted to locate and disable the tracker in the vehicle.

The arrest was carried out following a swift investigation into the matter immediately after Ortema’s boss reported the case at the station.

Confirming the arrests, Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the suspects will be arraigned in court at the end of the investigation.

