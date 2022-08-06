Gov Simon Lalong of Plateau , at the ground breaking ceremony for the provision of 844 units of houses for workers , on Friday at Zanwra in Miango District of Bassa Local Government

The Plateau government has inaugurated the construction of 844 housing units at Zanwra in Miango District of Bassa Local Government Area of the state

for workers.

Speaking while performing the ground-breaking ceremony, Gov. Simon Lalong of the state

described the housing unit as “a dividend of peace in the area”.

He said the project would bring succour to workers by enabling them to have access to modern affordable housing, with flexible payment system.

He commended Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for prioritising access to affordable housing for civil servants, through its collaboration with the Federal Housing Authority and the Federal Mortgage Bank (FMB).

“Through the Workers Housing Estate, our civil servants will no longer have cause to worry about owning a house or renting accommodation since there is a mechanism for them to own one under very friendly terms,” he said.

He said the state government in collaboration with FMB has provided home renovation loans worth N2 billion to more than 2, 500 civil servants to assist them address housing challenges.

The governor said tha a committee headed by the Head Of Service had been constituted to establish the residential houses, offices, farms lands and all assets owned by the state.

“The committee will also advise government on which of the property could be given out on owner occupier and those to be redeveloped under public private partnership,” he said.

He urged the developer of the housing units to ensure compliance to development control standards, adding that the houses should be constructed according to approved plans to prevent building collapse.

