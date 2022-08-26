By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Plateau State Government has commended what it termed, “the numerous contributions and achievements” of the cooperative movement saying since its introduction, cooperatives have continued to play active and vital roles in the nation’s economy, especially in the area of agricultural input delivery to the small scale farmers and others.

The State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Idris Gambo gave the commendation at the weekend in Jos, during the commemoration of the 2022 International Day of Cooperatives by the Plateau State Cooperative Federation Ltd., PLASCOFED.

Gambo stressed that the theme of the year, ‘Cooperative builds a better world has captured the role cooperatives play in “reducing the poverty level of our citizens as well as creating employment opportunities for many.”

He disclosed his Ministry has decided to “repackage the cooperative and make it more effective so that it can carry out its expected role for the betterment of the economy in our State and the country at large,” adding, that there is an ongoing “preparation of the State cooperative bill which seeks to establish a commission for cooperative registration, regulation and other matters connected 2020.”

While assuring support by creating the enabling environment for cooperative to thrive, he urged members to continue to support each other in the spirit of cooperative.

Earlier, the President of PLASCOFED, Mrs. Hannatu Mershak noted that the aim of the celebration is to among other things, “highlight the contributions made by cooperatives all over the world towards economic, social and cultural wellbeing of the members and communities, increase awareness on cooperatives and promote the movement’s successes and ideals of international solidarity, economic efficiency, equality and world peace.”

She pointed out the challenges facing the cooperative movement in the State to include “lack of cooperative law, delayed remittances of some cooperative deductions by some employers, insecurity,” and others and appealed to employers to provide an enabling environment for cooperatives to thrive.

Goodwill messages were received from stakeholders, including the State Head of Service, Sunday Hyat represented by the Director of Labour, Dennis Lamu who assured that government would continue to strengthen the cooperative through prompt payment of salaries.

