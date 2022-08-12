.

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Paradigm Initiative, PIN, has condemned the internet shutdown that occurred in Sierra Leone following political protests that erupted.

In a statement signed by the | Programs Officer, Anglophone West-Africa, PIN, Khadijah El-Usman disclosed that the shutdown go against Chapter Three of Sierra Leone’s Constitution, which assures its citizens of their rights to freedom of conscience, expression, assembly and association.

“Article 9 (1) of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights also provides access to information as the right to receive information and is echoed by the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights under Article 19(2).

“This will not be the first time Sierra Leone is shutting down the internet for its people, as is now characteristic of African governments during protests or when elections draw near.

“Furthermore, shutdowns create significant obstacles that damage the free flow of information, which may, in turn, erode trust in electoral processes and increase the likelihood of hostilities and violence.

“Shutdowns may also lead to the disruption of financial transactions, commerce, industry, labour markets and the availability of platforms for the delivery of services.

“As spelt out by Principle 37 of the Declaration of Principles On Freedom Of Expression And Access To Information In Africa, states must facilitate the rights to freedom of expression and access to information online and the means necessary to exercise these rights. They must also recognize that universal, equitable, affordable and meaningful access to the internet is necessary to realise freedom of expression, access to information and exercise other human rights.

“The government also failed to acknowledge or provide an explanation for the measures, including their legal basis and underlying grounds.

“Furthermore, PIN calls on the government of Sierra Leone to adhere to the objective of the African Charter on Democracy, Elections, and Governance under Article 2(10) to promote the establishment of necessary conditions to foster citizen participation, transparency, access to information, freedom of the press and accountability in the management of public affairs. An open internet will ensure this compliance and the promotion of human rights under Article four of the same.

“We urge the government authorities to respect their citizens’ rights and desist from further attempts at future shutdowns”, she stated.

