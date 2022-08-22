By Nwafor Sunday

The Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, is holding its 62nd annual conference.

Lagosians and indeed Nigerians have been waiting eagerly for this moment. It is a political moment when status conferrals would speak in rhetoric on contemporary issues bedeviling the growth and development of the country.

The Nigerian Bar Association, NBA has invited bigwigs to grace its annual general conference. The ongoing conference has special guest speakers, lawyers and Nigerians from different walks of life.

People with vast experience would be speaking on Nigeria’s unity, security, economy and politics.

Below are some pictures of the event:

RELATED NEWS