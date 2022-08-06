Chief Ralph Nwosu, ADC National Chairman, giving his speech at the retreat.

ADC National Secretary Alhaji Baba Abdullahi(standing) and other NWC members.

Adeniyi kunnu, spokesman to ADC presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, and Mabel Oboh, Mabel Oboh, National Diversity and Inclusion Secretary.

Chief Anayo Arinze, INEC/Electoral Matters Secretary making his contribution.

The African Democratic Congress, ADC, National Working Committee NWC’s retreat is currently ongoing in Abuja.

The retreat, a two-day event to evaluate and tighten strategies for the 2023 elections, will end today.

In his speech, the party’s National Chairman, Chief Ralph Nwosu, stated that the time of the awaited Third Force is now a reality in Nigeria and ADC as the credible alternative with a strong structure is not leaving any stone unturned.

His words: “The essence of this retreat of the highest organ of the party is to make sure that there are no loose ends in winning the next elections.

“We are very proud of how far we have come. The time is now for ADC, bearing in mind that other parties have failed the country.”

On his part, the National Secretary, Alhaji Baba Abdullahi, said it was the best of years for ADC, but warned that there was still a lot to do, hence the retreat.

Meanwhile, Mabel Oboh, ADC National Diversity and Inclusion Secretary, who was at the retreat, her first since returning to the party, told journalists that, as usual, ADC was handling everything democratically with the welfare of Nigerians the driving goal.

“Crucial decisions are going to be taken here that will change the narratives for the party and the country for the better,” she enthused.

Vanguard News

