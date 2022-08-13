By Chris Onuoha

Chairman, Association of Pharmaceutical Product Marketers of Nigeria , Chief Dr. Gabriel Onyejemuo has enjoined the pharmaceutical product manufacturers and industry players in the country to encourage other value chain actors in the sector to be involved in manufacturing, saying that it will be good for the country growth.

Onyejemuo said this, last Sunday at the event marking his 40th wedding anniversary in Lagos. He canvassed that his association, being the major marketers of products in the pharmaceutical industry have not been accorded adequate support, needed to operate smoothly, as a vital value chain operators.

He said, “Pharmaceutical manufacturers should encourage participation of other industry players in this sector. You can agree with me that the best pharmaceutical company in the world is not owned by a pharmacist. Government should allow big time investors who are not pharmacists to come in and participate. They cannot do it alone, because my members all over the federation who are major marketers employs pharmacists.”

He noted that the profession is well organized, adding that authorities are not making things easy for all players to participate fully.

“We need a change in the way the laws are dispensed, that scotch other participants. Availability of the products are made possible by our members. We make drugs cheaper and affordable through our marketing and operational strategies, other than manufacturers who add tax and other tariff to make it expensive. Without our members, affordability becomes a mirage.

“Being the President of the Pharmaceutical Industry Marketers Association with mandate to see to the welfare of my members, my happiness is that all the medicine sellers are equally happy because we represented their interest very well. Saving life is the most important thing to do,” he said.

Chief Dr. Gabriel Onyejemuo who is the Managing Director, Able Pharmaceutical Industries Limited was full of life as he fetes his family members, friends and associates at his wedding anniversary. “I am having my 40th wedding anniversary today. It was a tough time for me but we are happy that we are celebrating with praises and thanksgiving. The best that can happen to a man is celebrating ‘Life well spent’ alive than in death,” Onyejemuo said.

