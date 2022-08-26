By Chioma Obinna

Nigerian Small and Medium Enterprises, SME, recently received a boost with the establishment of an annual SME Academy by Procter & Gamble, P&G, Nigeria in partnership with the Bank of Industry and the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment, FMIT.

The programme is also the continuation of the agreement made with the Federal Government of Nigeria in 2019.

This year’s session will see hundreds of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) trained on essential business skills aimed at improving the standard of the goods and services they provide. The program aims to ensure longevity and facilitate the integration of these SMEs into global value chains.

The theme of this year’s academy is “SMEs – The Drivers of Post-COVID Economic Recovery & Growth”. The conference, which concluded today, included a plenary session that explored in detail the important role that SMEs in Nigeria will play in a post-COVID economy.

Commenting on the programme, P&G Nigeria’s Managing Director, Mokutima Ajileye, said, “As we move into a post-pandemic world, we have seen the needs of businesses – both big and small – change drastically and it’s important that we all take the time to adjust our skills accordingly. Organisations like P&G have the opportunity to provide key insights to local SMEs into what bigger corporations are looking for in a post-pandemic, allowing for smoother integration into the global value chain.” [Bank of Industry (BOI) representative said, “While the pandemic was a time of economic struggle, the potential for SMEs to play a crucial role in economic recovery in Nigeria cannot be ignored. There are many opportunities that we encourage local SMEs to take advantage of – for their benefit but for the greater economy as whole.”

Other topics include; Selling Skills, Digital Tools for SMEs, Tax Compliance and Export Incentives, the 2-day event was a great demonstration of the power and importance of key stakeholder partnerships. P&G and BOI remain committed not only to the partnership agreement of 2019, but also to the general upskilling and sustainable development of local businesses in Nigeria.

