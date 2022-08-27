By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi, weekend grounded commercial and business activities in Makurdi the Benue state capital with a One-Million-Man- March tagged ‘Obitrek, We Are the Structure’.

The self sponsored march had people from all works of life including women, youths and the elderly in attendance.

The march which commenced from the popular IBB Square saw the participants driving and walking through major streets in the town bearing placards and singing solidarity songs in support of the presidential candidate and his vice.

Some of the placards read “we are the structure,” “it is time to take back our country,” “we no dey give shishi,” “it is time to rescue Nigeria,” Nigeria will be great again, the future is now,”

Speaking to Vanguard on the activity, the State Publicity Secretary of LP, Mr. Kengkeng Ati explained that “Obitrek is an activity of coalition of Peter Obi supprt groups in Benue state.

“They are people who have identified our presidential candidate and a few other candidates across the state and decided to do a solidarity march for them.

“These are people who came together, raised money on their own and undertook the activity without the prompting of the party.

“So what they did was not an activity of our party. No member of the Labour Party leadership or candidate in the coming elections was part of the programme because we are aware of the INEC time table and we cannot go against it. It was a self funded activity of like minds.

“They tagged it One-Million-Man-March, We Are the Structure. They came out to show that they are the structure of the party.

“They came to tell us that they represent the voters, colleagues and associates across board and they will rally them to vote for Obi when the time comes.

“Apart from that, they also did a fantastic job from what I gathered, they did advocacy and voter education which is an important assignment for everyone.”

