By Nwafor Sunday

As we head towards the 2023 general elections, people are heating up the polity with lots of political rhetoric’s, comments, opinions, attacks and defense. Of course it is a good sign that the electorate are partakers in the political process unlike other electioneering period.

However, having accused the supporters of the presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, the ‘Obedient’ of threatening his life, former aide to former president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, Sunday said that the former governor of Anambra state is an excellent candidate for 2023 presidential election.

Reno stated this via his verified Twitter handle. According to him Obi is an excellent candidate but the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar is better.

He urged people to support whoever they want and still respect each other.

His words: “I love Obidients, because they love #RenosNuggets. But I am voting for Atiku Abubakar. It does not mean Peter Obi is not an excellent candidate. He is.

“Just that Atiku is a better candidate in my opinion. We can all support who we want and still respect each other.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo had in an interview with ChannelsTv said that Obi is more experienced in governance than the former Vice President Atiku.

He said Mr Peter Obi is “ahead of him (Mr Atiku) in terms of capacity to make decisions. So how are we going to hand the country to somebody who has never held a position—who has never shown capacity where he makes the final call. Atiku Abubakar is not tested, he is not trusted. He has never held such a position, even Obi is ahead of him.

“The major rival we have today has never held an executive position where he makes the final call in government. So, we cannot second guess—Atiku Abubakar has never held an executive position where he made the final call; he was the vice president, he was not the chief executive, he was never governor, he was never anything. Even Peter Obi is ahead of Atiku Abubakar.”

Is Peter Obi getting more support even from the opposition than other candidates?

RELATED NEWS